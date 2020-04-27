BUFFALO, N.Y. — GOBike Buffalo has started the planning and community outreach process to create a trail that connects the 750-mile Empire State Trail and the 90-mile Genesee Valley Greenway.

The plans will connect 20 Western New York towns and villages between Buffalo and the Town of Hinsdale. The trail will also incorporate the 27-mile Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail.

“The Buffalo Niagara region has the potential to become a world-class bicycling region,” said Justin Booth, GObike executive director. "With the Empire State Trail nearly complete, the continued expansion and improvement of the Shoreline Trail, and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation's $50 million commitment to multi-use trails in Western New York, our region is on track to become a booming bicycling tourism destination."

Working with Alta Planning & Design, GOBike will be working on a planning and feasibility study, hosting one-on-one listening sessions with stakeholders, and hosting a virtual public meeting.

The virtual public meeting will happen on Wednesday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The Southern Tier Trail will join New Era Field, KeyBank Center, and Canalside, as well as Allegany State Park as a signature attraction for Western New York," Booth added.

For more information, to leave a comment or sign up for the project newsletter, click here.

