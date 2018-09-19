BUFFALO, NY - Bikers and hikers will soon be able to head from Niagara Falls all the way to New York City.

That's thanks in part to more than $6 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Junior foundation.

The money will be used for new stairs down to the Niagara Gorge, new gateways along the state trails, and connecting the shoreline trail to the empire state trail.

"You're going to have biking, hiking, places to stop, places to talk, places to connect, with communities and each other," says Rose Harvey with the State Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation department.

You should start seeing those new gateways and stair improvements along the Niagara Gorge by early next year.

