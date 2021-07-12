Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about stolen statue

According to Crime Stoppers, the copper "Underground Railroad Tableau" statue was taken from Dow Park in Jamestown on May 10.

According to Crime Stoppers, the copper "Underground Railroad Tableau" statue was taken from Dow Park on May 10. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about this incident.