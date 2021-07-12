x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information about stolen statue

According to Crime Stoppers, the copper "Underground Railroad Tableau" statue was taken from Dow Park in Jamestown on May 10.
Credit: Crime Stoppers WNY

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for stealing a statue from a park in Jamestown.

According to Crime Stoppers, the copper "Underground Railroad Tableau" statue was taken from Dow Park on May 10. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

Related Articles