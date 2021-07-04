Anti-Semitic, anti-Black messages left on Underground Railroad statues in Jamestown

'This incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent to the law,' Jamestown Police said on social media Sunday evening.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Anti-Semitic and anti-Black messages were left on Underground Railroad statues located in Jamestown's Dow Park.

Jamestown Police are now investigating.

"The damage has been cleaned off by the Jamestown Parks Department and the investigation is ongoing. The Jamestown Police and the FBI will be investigating the incident," Jamestown Police said on social media Sunday evening.

Jamestown Police did not say when they believe the damage was done.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is encouraged to call the Jamestown Police Department or its tipline at (716) 483-8477.

"This incident will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent to the law," Jamestown Police said.