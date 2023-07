Ronald Evans was shot and killed outside his home in Buffalo on September 1, 2010.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend Crime Stoppers WNY announced a reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the shooting death of a Buffalo man in 2010.

Ronald Evans was shot and killed outside his home on Chelsea Place on September 1, 2010.

The reward is $7,500.