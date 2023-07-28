x
Buffalo Police investigating a fatal shooting

The Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the City of Buffalo.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and located it to be around the 1400 block of Kensington Avenue. Those who were shot were identified as two women who were inside a car when shot. 

The women were taken to ECMC, and one of them, a 23 year old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim, a 20 year old, is in stable condition. 

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716)847-2555.

