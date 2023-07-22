BPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shooting

BPD said 3 people were shot while outside and police are investigating if some type of dispute started inside the establishment.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said one person is dead and two others were injured during a shooting overnight.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. Saturday near Genesee and Mortimer streets, just south of the 33.

BPD said three people were shot while outside, and police are investigating if some type of dispute started inside the establishment and carried outside where the shooting happened.

Police said a 31-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene, and two other men, ages 33 and 44, were transported to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.