WNY’s economic output climbs to $77.4 billion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York’s economy produced $77.4 billion in goods and services in 2019, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Erie County generated almost 70% of the region’s economic power, totaling $53.9 billion. Niagara County chipped in another 12% with $9.1 billion. None of the other six counties topped $5 billion.

But the enormous size of Western New York’s economic output obscured its lagging growth rate. The region’s production of goods and services rose 5.4% from 2016 to 2019, which put it behind the corresponding increases for the state (6.7%) and the nation (7.7%).