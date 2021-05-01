Erie, Niagara counties each report over 400 new COVID-19 cases

Erie County reported 665 new cases, and Niagara County reported 477 new positive cases. Although, some of Niagara County's cases were a lag from the weekend.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Both Erie and Niagara counties reported new updates on COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Erie County reported 665 new cases, and Niagara County reported 477 new positive cases. Although, some of Niagara County's cases were a lag from the weekend.

Niagara County now has 1,877 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,855 isolating at home and 22 people in the hospital. Four new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported on Tuesday from the county.

So far, the county has seen 9,427 positive cases of COVID-19, including the active cases. At this time, 7,408 people have recovered, and 142 people have died from the virus.

Thus far, 231,185 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Niagara County.

To the south, in Erie County, 665 positive COVID tests came out of 8,711 total tests conducted and reported to the county on Monday. This leads to a 7.6 percent positive rate in the county, and a rolling seven-day average of 7.4 percent.

So far, Erie County has seen 43,691 cases of COVID-19.