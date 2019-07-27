BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a convicted murderer was relocated to Buffalo, he's already apparently violated his parole and is back in jail.

Richard LaBarbera spent decades behind bars for the 1980 rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl just outside New York City.

He became eligible for parole, and the state ordered him to move to Buffalo to be far away from the victim's family.

Last week senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt spoke out about LaBarbera's release, saying they want to introduce a bill that would change the way the parole board makes decisions.

The Department of Corrections told 2 On Your Side on Saturday that LaBarbera allegedly violated the conditions of that parole, but he hasn't committed a new crime.

He's now in the Erie County Holding Center.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

WNY lawmakers speak out after convicted murderer ordered to relocate to Buffalo

Inmate facing felony assault charges after punching a deputy

TEDx Buffalo discussion focuses on life after prison