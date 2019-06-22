BUFFALO, N.Y. — TEDx Buffalo had a different discussion series on Saturday. The focus was life after prison.

Five speakers on parole or probation talked about their experiences after prison. They face injustices in transportation and housing, something many don't understand. It's why TEDx thought it was a good discussion to create a change so less people return to prison.

"Everyone has some skeletons in their closet," speaker Patrick Foster said. "Some people will stay in shadow and not face fears or problems in order to move forward. We have to face past and move on."

All of the speakers talked about returning to life outside of prison. Those men are now college students through a collaboration with Houghton College and Peaceprints of Western New York.

