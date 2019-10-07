An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center is facing two felony charges for assaulting a deputy on July 3.

Khalil Muhammad, 23, was being escorted to a cell after violating parole when he allegedly punched a deputy in the head. Additional deputies rushed to the deputy's aid, and subdued Muhammad in his cell.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office charged Muhammad with a felony count of assault and attacking an officer. Muhammad is also facing administrative charges for the attack.

The deputy in question suffered a broken nose as well as upper body injuries and currently remains out of work.