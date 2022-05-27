Concert venue proposed for DL&W terminal, with benefits rippling out

“A new attraction like that is good for everyone,” said Steve Ranalli, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. president.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new downtown music and entertainment venue inside the DL&W Terminal is expected to have a spinoff impact on neighboring bars, restaurants and other Canalside or downtown destinations.

Sam Savarino, Savarino Cos. president, wants to turn a portion of the DL&W’s second floor — including a 40,000-square-foot outdoor deck overlooking the Buffalo River — into a live music/entertainment venue. The concert hall is part of Savarino’s development plans for the 100,000-square-foot second story of the DL&W Terminal.