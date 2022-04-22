Larkin Square announces lineup for 2022 summer season

Food Truck Tuesday will be returning June 7 and running through August 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Larkin Square announced the summer lineup for its 10th season on Thursday, including the return of Food Truck Tuesday and KeyBank Live at Larkin.

"Buffalo's biggest dinner party" will be back on starting June 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and run every Tuesday through Aug. 30. The event features food trucks from Buffalo and Rochester, as well a live, local music.

Drinks are sold on-site. Seating is provided and people are allowed to bring their own chairs.

“This season celebrates the 10th anniversary of Larkin Square,” said Larkin Square Manager Harry Zemsky. “We could not be happier to celebrate with the return of signature events Food Truck Tuesday and KeyBank Live at Larkin, as well as a few other special events throughout the summer. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to Larkin Square for great live music, food and fun.”

Other events for the season include:

Larkin Square Author Series on May 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Free Fitness in the Parks on Mondays at 6 p.m. (Cardio Kickboxing) and Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. (ZUMBA) starting June 5, courtesy of the Independent Health Foundation and the YMCA.

Free Family Fun Days with programming for kids K-8 (all ages welcome) on Saturday, May 14 and Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Queen City Traveling Market, Saturdays May 21 and September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chef Darian’s Jamaican Market featuring Jamaican inspired food, culture and music on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.