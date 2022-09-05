Papi's Waterfront and Beach Bar coming soon to Ohio Street

The bar is going to be on Ohio Street right by Resurgence Brewing and the Tewksbury Lodge along the Buffalo River.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's going to be one more place you'll have to check out soon in downtown Buffalo.

Papi Grande's, which is a Mexican restaurant on Maple Road in Amherst, announced over the weekend that it's opening "Papi's Waterfront and Beach Bar." The bar is going to be on Ohio Street right by Resurgence Brewing and the Tewksbury Lodge along the Buffalo River.

An opening date for Papi's Waterfront and Beach Bar has not been provided at this time, but in a Facebook post Papi Grande's says when it does open there will be live music DJs, yard games and other events. According to Papi Grande's, the location will be able to accommodate over 1,000 people.