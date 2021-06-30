Albright-Knox Northland to take part in Erie County Free Week

The week of free admission and events is a way for the museum to say thanks to the community for its support.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something to do with the family now that school is out? How about a trip to the Albright-Knox Northland site next week? Best of all-it's free!

In conjunction with Erie County, the gallery is taking part in Erie County Free Week 2021 from July 5 to July 11.

“Free Week 2021 is a great opportunity for all residents to enjoy the Albright-Knox at no cost, with a variety of programs and workshops to take part in,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “Families will certainly enjoy the Hervé Tullet exhibition, which is bright, colorful and a children’s favorite, and there will be more fun and learning with the Art Truck and other offerings. In addition, there will be a pop-up vaccination clinic on-site during the week, so there are plenty of reasons to stop by during Free Week.”

Here is a list of Erie County Free Week programs and events:

Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color at Albright-Knox Northland: July 9–11

Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color is the largest exhibition of work by this artist, performer, and beloved children’s book author ever assembled. Tullet has created a visual language of simple yet joyous and inviting lines and shapes in primary colors that can be found throughout his installations and more than eighty publications. Tullet (French, born 1958) believes that his audiences “complete” such works. Their potential is only realized through the unique play and discovery of each viewer. Creativity is for everyone, Tullet asserts, and he encourages all to become active participants in the work. Members of the community are invited to become part of the collaborative and interactive experience at Albright-Knox Northland through a series of ongoing workshops, instructional videos, and other programs.

Memory, Identity, and Distortion with Artist Tricia Butski: July 10, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

In this workshop led by Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color resident artist Tricia Butski participants will produce drawings that focus on themes of memory, identity, and distortion. Using multiple photographs taken from different angles, they will create colorful, layered portraits with shifting, overlapping edges. Portraits might illustrate movement in space, changing moods, or a sequence of moments in time.

Art Truck: Architecture Adventures at Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House: July 10, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join the Martin House and the Albright-Knox Art Truck for Architecture Adventures! This free program will begin with an outdoor exploration of the Martin House's historic landscape, including the public art exhibition The Space Between: Frank Lloyd Wright | Jun Kaneko. Then, participants will explore the ways art can be made with drips and drops, inspired by Kaneko’s massive sculptures placed around the Martin House's grounds.

Vaccination pop-up clinic at Albright-Knox Northland: July 10, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

First-dose Pfizer (youth ages 12-18) or single-dose Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) vaccines will be available. Parental consent required for ages 12-17. Free. Registration suggested, walk-ins welcome. Bring photo ID. Call (716) 858-2929 or visit www.erie.gov/vax for an appointment.

Virtual Family Funday Inspired by Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color: July 11, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday featuring activities inspired by Hervé Tullet’s book The Game of Shapes and the special exhibition Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color. Activities will be led by members of the museum’s Learning and Creativity team and one of the exhibition’s resident artists.

Storytime & Artmaking, 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Movement Activity, 1:40 p.m. - 2:05 p.m.

Drop-In Art Activity with Resident Artist, 2:05 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Activity with Buffalo History Museum, 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

“Our mission as a museum is to serve our community as a catalyst for learning, creativity, and social engagement,” said Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director of the Albright-Knox. “Each year, Erie County’s generous commitment supports a wide range of inspirational art classes, groundbreaking exhibitions, and a Public Art Initiative, which helps us share spectacular artworks across Western New York. We are deeply grateful to Erie County for its continued support of our museum and vibrant community.”