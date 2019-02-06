ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An event was held Sunday to help the family of an Orchard Park woman who was shot to death.

Rachael Wierzbicki was killed in an apparent domestic dispute about six months ago in South Buffalo.

On the day before that would have been her 23rd birthday, Rachael's Warrior Foundation held a fundraiser in her honor, as well as to raise money and awareness for victims of domestic violence.

About two months ago, friends and family started asking for donations of baskets and other items to be raffled off at the fundraiser in memory of the 22-year-old who died in South Buffalo.

Days before the fundraiser, Vincenne Lucci-Budwey, Director General of the Rachael Warrior Foundation, said more baskets were pouring in daily.

"The community support has been overwhelming," said Lucci-Budwey. "We are blessed beyond measure. Never in a million years had I dreamed that something like this could happen in 60 days, but it truly has been 60 days since this was birthed. To see how far we've come in such a short period of time...Rachael is definitely looking down on us, and Rachael will live on forever."

Along with financial support for the Family Justice Center, the foundation plans to provide 24-hour immediate response, to assist victims of domestic violence.

