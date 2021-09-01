Community Health Center of Buffalo to open fifth clinic at East Side site

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Health Center of Buffalo is planning its fifth location in the region.
The 3,362-square-foot clinic will be housed inside the $23 million Westminster Commons project at 421 Monroe St., Buffalo. The 84-apartment project under development by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers also includes an Evans Bank branch.
Just over 1,800 square feet of the clinic will be used for primary-care services and 1,540 square feet for physical therapy/rehabilitation. LaVonne Ansari, CEO at Community Health Center of Buffalo, said the new site will be smaller than others, but expands services to residents on Buffalo’s East Side.
