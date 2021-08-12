Affordable, supportive senior housing development completed on Buffalo's East Side

Westminster Commons has 84 affordable housing units with supportive services for senior citizens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local officials celebrated the completion of a $23.2 million affordable senior housing development on Buffalo's East Side Thursday morning.

Westminster Commons includes 84 affordable and supportive apartments that will be for adults over the age of 55 and earn at or below 60% of the area median income. Forty units will be reserved to seniors with a history of mental illness.

The units will be energy efficient and provide benefits advocacy, financial management, job skills training, and assistance with medical care. The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Inc. will be the supportive services provider.

"We are proud to partner with the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and Rochester’s Cornerstone Group on this $23 million development that will allow 84 senior households to age in place with dignity, in a comfortable and supportive environment," said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas.

"Our ongoing investment in Buffalo’s East Side is providing residents with more housing opportunities, greater access to essential services and stimulating commercial growth. Westminster Commons achieves that and will benefit the community for decades to come."

Additionally, the former Westminster Settlement House, which was built in 1893, has been repurposed into a community service facility that will focus on health services. Services include a senior adult day care, a healthcare center, bank and community outreach space.