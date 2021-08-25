4 Western New York organizations awarded federal COVID response funding

Over $1 million was awarded to organizations across the state with grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over $1 million in federal funds for COVID-19 response were awarded statewide, including to four Western New York locations.

Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES Act) funds were given to organizations to provide services and support to families and students negatively affected by the pandemic. The State Education Department’s Community Schools Technical Assistance will provide the grants to 47 originations statewide.

Western New York organizations to receive funding are BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc., Community Action of Orleans & Genesee, Inc., Family Help Center, and New Directions Youth & Family Services.

“As the pandemic raged in New York, we saw our historically most marginalized communities bear the brunt of the impact,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “Working with community and faith-based organizations in those areas, resources will now be available to the children and families that need them.”

The New York State Education Department amended the contract with the Community Schools Technical Assistance Centers (CSTACs) to allow them to partner with community and faith based organizations in addition to school districts to better reach affected communities.

Grants range from $10,000 to $25,000. Non-for-profit and faith-based organizations were able to apply. The funding will support families by providing mental health, academic enrichment, digital literacy and family services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected New York’s students, who have suffered from social isolation, experienced personal and community loss of connection, witnessed ongoing civil unrest, faced economic hardship, and for many, lost loved ones,” said Commissioner of Education Betty Rosa. “By working with our community and faith-based partners in the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, we are making strides in supporting and helping children in these communities.”