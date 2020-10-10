x
Community celebrates Cariol’s Law on Saturday

On Saturday, Buffalonians are gathering to celebrate the legislation from noon until 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In September, Cariol's Law was approved by the Buffalo Common Council. This Saturday, Buffalonians are gathering to celebrate the legislation.

Cariol's Law is a duty to intervene law, where police officers would be required to stop another officer they consider to be using unreasonable force. Police officers who intervene under this law also would be protected from retaliation.

With the Buffalo Common Council's approval, the legislation now moves to the desk of Mayor Byron Brown.

The celebration will go from noon until 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The law is named after Cariol Horne, a former Buffalo Police officer who intervened when she saw another officer using what she described as a chokehold. She was fired after the intervention. 
Making Herstory: Celebration of Cariol's Law
Party event in Buffalo, NY by Cariol's Law on Saturday, October 10 2020 with 500 people interested and 107 people going.
