Community celebrates Cariol’s Law on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In September, Cariol's Law was approved by the Buffalo Common Council. This Saturday, Buffalonians are gathering to celebrate the legislation.

Cariol's Law is a duty to intervene law, where police officers would be required to stop another officer they consider to be using unreasonable force. Police officers who intervene under this law also would be protected from retaliation.

With the Buffalo Common Council's approval, the legislation now moves to the desk of Mayor Byron Brown.

The celebration will go from noon until 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The law is named after Cariol Horne, a former Buffalo Police officer who intervened when she saw another officer using what she described as a chokehold. She was fired after the intervention.