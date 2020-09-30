Cariol’s Law approved by Buffalo Common Council

Cariol’s Law is a duty to intervene law for Buffalo police officers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The vote was eight to one and considered historical by some lawmakers.

Cariol’s friends cheered “who’s law, Cariol’s Law” after watching the vote streamed live on Facebook.

“It's amazing,” said Cariol Holloman-Horne, a former officer.

Cariol’s Law is a duty to intervene law for Buffalo Police officers. It requires Buffalo Police officers to intercede when they believe unreasonable force is being used against a civilian by another police officer. It also protects an officer against retaliation.

Horne was fired over a decade ago when she tried to stop a Buffalo Police officer, Greg Kwiatkowski, from what she described as using a chokehold on a suspect in handcuffs.

The suspect was Neal Mack. When asked if her actions were worth it, Horne told 2 On Your Side, “yes” because his life was worth more than a job.

The legislation must now be signed into law by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The Buffalo Common Council had a lengthy debate in executive session Tuesday before taking a vote.

Councilman Chris Scanlon was the lone no vote. He voiced disappointment in naming the law after Horne who he described as having a checkered past as an officer.

Council President Darius Pridgen called the vote historical and Buffalo can be recognized as a trendsetter for the legislation.