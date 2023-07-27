Buffalo Common Council approves small business grants

City lawmakers are signing off on a package of $3.5 million in grants to boost small businesses across Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council and Mayor Byron Brown are taking steps to support small businesses across the Queen City.

Common Council Members approved Thursday, the allocation of $3.5 million in grants for local businesses. The funds were awarded through the American Rescue Plan passed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"I am proud to stand alongside my esteemed colleagues in the Buffalo Common Council as we prioritize the well-being of our local small businesses," said Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen. "With these ARP grants, we are providing crucial relief and an opportunity for growth to small business owners who have faced tremendous challenges throughout the pandemic."

The $3.5 million in ARP grants will be disbursed in grants from $5,000 to $50,000 for small businesses. The approval of these items comes with an amendment and a resolution that will be filed on September 5, 2023, asking the administration to provide the Council with monthly updates with the status of the small business program and the movement of the ARP dollars.

"By equally dividing the $3.5 million among the nine Buffalo Common Council Districts, we ensure that every area of our city benefits from this support," said University District Common Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who is also Chair of the Buffalo Common Council Finance Committee. Wyatt added, "This strategic allocation empowers each district to address the unique needs of their local small businesses, fostering a stronger and more resilient Buffalo."