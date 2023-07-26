Buffalo Common Council passes sidewalk café ordinance

Businesses can begin filing an application with the city to expand their business on the sidewalk or even into the street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are only a few nice months in Buffalo every year.

"People want to be outside during it and I want to be outside during it," said Justin Hartman, owner of Hartman's Distilling Co.

It's no wonder Hartman's phone has been off the hook, asking when Hartman's Distilling will expand outdoor seating as they have over the last few years.

"It was a lifeline during COVID," Hartman said.

"As early as March and April, we start getting requests like are you having it this summer? We're always like, we're trying, we're trying, we're trying. So to see something more permanent put in place, it's such a relief. It's such an awesome thing."

The Buffalo Common Council temporarily allowed many restaurants and bars like Hartman's to expand seating during the pandemic.

But because of the success even after COVID, many restaurant owners asked the council for a permanent solution.

On Tuesday, they got one.

The Council passed the sidewalk café ordinance, sponsored by Council Members Joseph Golembek and Joel Feroleto.

All business owners need to do is file an application.

"They can apply to go as long as the length of the business. This isn't something allowed as of right. There's still an application process." Feroleto said.

"But there's no limitation on how big they can go."

Business owners will have to submit their plot plan, including the size, location, and hours of operation for the restaurant, as well as the dimensions of the sidewalk, seating arrangements, and a plan for those with disabilities.

The application would need to be approved by the Department of Public Works, the City Planning Board, and the Buffalo Common Council.

Hartman's is planning to file one soon to get Chicago Street out front shut down from August 7-September 10.