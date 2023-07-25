Braymiller bailout, and other rescue plan items, tabled by Buffalo Common Council; special session needed

All rescue plan related agenda items, including the Braymiller Market bailout, were tabled after procedural questions were raised by the Common Council.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council tabled several items related to the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

That includes the $560,000 bailout for the downtown Braymiller Market.

The vote on three ARPA-related agenda items derailed during the meeting after Councilmember Joseph Golombek raised questions about a contract being awarded.

Councilmembers needed to approve a contract that contracted the National Development Council to disperse $4.3M in ARPA funds to small businesses across the city.

Right before the vote was about to happen, Golombek pointed out that the NDC is based in New York City, not in Buffalo. The requirements of the application state that the recipient must be based in Buffalo.

"This council does not feel comfortable in voting on something where there may be leeway and may be challenged," said council president Darius Pridgen.

NDC filed the application but is partnering with the Buffalo Urban League and the Beverly Gray Center on the project.

Corporate counsel for the city tried to persuade the council that because multiple organizations were working together, they could proceed with the vote.

Pridgen, and other members of the council, weren't having it.

"We didn't want to take that chance today," Pridgen said.

The council tabled votes to award over $560,000 to the Braymiller Market and a measure to move $60M in ARPA funds away from a multitude of categories and instead use the money for revenue loss replacement.