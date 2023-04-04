Colvin Cleaners 'Gowns for Prom' taking place next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prom is right around the corner and now a local business is bringing back a special program to help those who may not be able to afford a dress.
Colvin Cleaners' "Gowns for Prom" is returning next week.
Students will be able to choose from thousands of dresses and other accessories for free.
"I did not think someone cared enough to want to do that for me, to want to give me a dress, to want to make me feel really beautiful on my day and they didn't even know me, they didn't even know where I came from or what I could give them. They just wanted to give me something and feel good about themselves" said a former Hutchinson Tech student who participated in the program for her prom.
The three-day giveaway is happening at Shea's beginning April 11.
Students interested in going to pick out a dress can head to the Gowns for Prom website to select a time.