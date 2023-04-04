Colvin Cleaners 'Gowns for Prom' taking place next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prom is right around the corner and now a local business is bringing back a special program to help those who may not be able to afford a dress.

"I did not think someone cared enough to want to do that for me, to want to give me a dress, to want to make me feel really beautiful on my day and they didn't even know me, they didn't even know where I came from or what I could give them. They just wanted to give me something and feel good about themselves" said a former Hutchinson Tech student who participated in the program for her prom.