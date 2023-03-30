Budget negotiations on going, Hochul submits bill to extend deadline

The deadline for the budget was April 1.

NEW YORK — Negations are still ongoing between the legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul's office for the new state budget.

Hochul submitted a bill on Monday to extend the budget deadline to April 10. She released the following statement:

"New Yorkers are concerned about public safety, the rising cost of housing, and ensuring high-quality schools for all our kids, and any budget deal must make progress on these core issues. I have been negotiating in good faith with the legislature, but it is clear there is more work to be done before we reach an agreement. For that reason, I am submitting a bill to the legislature that would extend the budget deadline to April 10th, giving us the time we need to deliver a final budget that is responsive to the urgent needs of New Yorkers. We must make real progress to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer."

Hochul's proposed budget includes a change to the current bail law to give judges greater discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard to ensure a defendant returns to court. Hochul describes it as a clarification of guidelines, but liberal lawmakers have resisted further changes to the state's bail law.

“I think there’s always room for compromise,” state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters Thursday when asked about bail changes.

Lawmakers also were focused on Hochul's proposal to spur the creation of 800,000 houses within the next 10 years to combat the housing crisis in the state. Some lawmakers have resisted mandates in the governor's housing plan.

Hochul told New York State Public Radio the April 1 deadline would not be met, but that “it’s not about a race to the deadline, it’s about a race to getting the right results.”