Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Sunday night and Monday

A Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Sunday night and Monday during the day.

The cold temperatures continue in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Sunday night and Monday during the day.

The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m.-7 a.m.). Must be able to use stairs.

586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, open 6 p.m.-7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The ROC Code Blue shelter is closed and unavailable until further notice. If you need shelter in Southern Erie County please call 2-1-1 or 888-696-9211.

The Genesee Street location will also be open as a daytime warming center on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional shelters will be open on Friday in the city and Erie County.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

When the temperature drops below freezing or 15 degrees Fahrenheit it triggers one of two alerts, Code Blue 32 or Code Blue 15. Emergency situations near zero degrees or with extreme weather trigger additional response. All Code Blues however result in the opening of daytime warming shelters and overnight housing at two locations if not more.

Helpful numbers and resources: