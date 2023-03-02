Amid freezing temperatures, Buffalo opens 13 public warming centers

"We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no different from the other nights," Charles Garner of Code Blue said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold is making community centers open their doors for warmth, so if you find yourself needing to get warm, there are 13 different shelters encouraging people to come in.

"We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no different from the other nights that we go out," Charles Garner with Code Blue said.

Garner and the outreach team go out in a van donated by Rich Products.

"They call us and say they have someone who's out in the elements. We'll drive there to pick them up," Garner said.

There are also cots lining the walls in every room. About 10 people can stay in one room every night. However, the recent blizzard makes the shelter prepare for more people. You can also get a hot meal.

"We're trying to plead anyone thats outside sleeping in the cold weather to please come inside," Garner said.