City of Dunkirk lifts boil water order; water now safe for drinking, cooking

The boil water order had been in effect since Tuesday after a water main break. It was lifted Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Officials in the City of Dunkirk say tests show tap water is now safe for residents to drink and cook with.

A boil water order that had been in effect since Tuesday was lifted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 4. It was implemented after a water main break on Lake Shore Drive East earlier in the week.

At one point, all customers of the Dunkirk and North Chautauqua County water district were ordered to conserve water. Many city residents experienced low water pressure or had no water whatsoever.