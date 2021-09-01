Dunkirk water main break repaired; Residents advised to boil water

Until further notice, residents are being advised to boil water before drinking, cooking, or brushing their teeth.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Water has been restored to the City of Dunkirk following a large water main break Tuesday morning.

The City of Dunkirk provided an update Wednesday saying repairs have been made to the water main, adding that water pressure will improve for residents in the area. But until further notice, residents are being advised to boil water before drinking, cooking, or brushing their teeth.

City officials are telling residents to "bring a pot of water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using."

In addition, the City of Dunkirk Fire Department is distributing bottled water Wednesday at the training grounds located at 665 Brigham Road. Water will be given out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.