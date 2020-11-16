City of Buffalo storm cleanup may take a week to complete

Dozens of trees lost, Shea's roof damaged, after powerful windstorm rocks Queen City. Low lying areas along waterfront impacted by Lake Erie surge.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "It wasn't fun," said Peg Beyer, in recalling the powerful windstorm that slashed into Buffalo and Western New York causing widespread damage and power outages on Sunday.

Beyer is a resident of Harbour Pointe Common, part of a collection of apartments and condominiums near the Erie Basin Marina along the Buffalo waterfront.

She recalls the noise and the waves in particular.

"They were splashing against the back of the building and against my bedroom window... which is on the second floor," she said, as she looked around the debris scattered throughout the complex as a result of the storm.

A Wall of Water

The storm brought near 70 mph wind gusts along with 11 foot waves, on top of a sudden seiche, which raised the lake level an additional 8 feet in its western basin near Buffalo.

The result was inland flooding along the shoreline and into other low lying areas such as Buffalo's Old First Ward.

At Harbour Pointe Common the noticeable damage included heavy air conditioning units being torn from their foundations and bricks, once secured by mortar, ripped from walls.

"We're looking at a week for a cleanup especially in the waterfront area and Centennial Park and the Erie Basin Marina which has a lot of debris, " said Michael J. Finn, the city's commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets.

Rocks tossed inland by waves during the big #Buffalo windstorm give you an idea of forceful the water was . More at 5&6 on @WGRZ TV 2 pic.twitter.com/BOMCZOtekn — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) November 16, 2020

Damage Throughout the City

Finn reported on Monday that the city had 34 reports of whole trees being knocked down within its boundaries, and that by noon, had 14 of them cleaned up.

There are four forestry crews assigned to the task, which was expected to be completed by no later than Tuesday.

Shea's Sustains Roof Damage

The storm also caused damage to the roof at Shea's Performing Arts Center on Main Street downtown, which Finn said had not been discovered until Monday morning.

Finn said there was no apparent damage to the inside of the venerable landmark theater, and that a contract had been made for emergency repairs.

Homes Lost in Hamburg

According to Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw at least two homes in the vicinity of Hoover Beach will likely be condemned due to heavy damage that made them unlivable.