'I just went from city living to waterfront property,' says Buffalo man who kayaked during flooding

While many others hunkered down during the storm, one local man suited up and hit the water.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were to drive around parts of Buffalo's Old First Ward Monday, you’d find a lot of places are dry, after flood waters receded Monday morning.

But, some people are still dealing with flooded basements.

There was a significant amount of flooding here -- people say the sewer system started to back up around 7 or 8pm Sunday night. The water level was up to front lawns.

The corner of South Street and Saint Clair appears to be a river. The water got to up the tailpipe on some cars. Some people say their basements got water, others say they just have some messy backyards.

Large tree branches blocked traffic and both Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire were on scene -- with firefighters going door-to-door to see if anyone needed help.

And, the NFTA sent buses, in case anyone needed to be evacuated.

2 On Your Side spoke to one man who took out his kayak and literally sailed down his street.

"In my mind I was like you know, kayak, I actually haven’t had it out all year and I thought to myself why not," said Barry Rebholz, "I just went from city living to waterfront property."

First responders would never recommend people do this during flooding because of obvious safety risks, which eventually dawned on him.

"As I was paddling I did start to think it was maybe not the safest thing to do," Rebholz said.

Rebholz says he kayaked towards the end of the Bills game.

"I think at one point I was like alright it’s wrapped up let’s go celebrate break out the kayak and I come back in after my little run and my girlfriend is sitting on the couch like with this look on her face I'm like what happened she’s like 4 seconds left," he said.