'Child with Autism' signs being installed throughout City of Buffalo

The signs are intended to warn drivers to be alert for children with autism who live in the area and may have difficulty recognizing the danger of oncoming traffic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has started the process of installing "Child with Autism" signs along roadways and in several neighborhoods in the Queen City.

"From my earliest days in office, I have made traffic safety in neighborhoods citywide a priority," Brown said. "As we continue to build an autism-friendly community, where no one is left out and no one is left behind, these new signs will give parents and guardians some peace of mind, knowing that drivers will be made aware of special children and take extra precautions when they are in an area used by people with autism.”

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's office, the signs are similar to "Blind Child" or "Deaf Child" signs, which alert drivers to someone in the area who has a disability and may not be aware of traffic dangers. The first two signs in the City of Buffalo have been installed on Winslow Avenue and South Division Street.

“Children with autism are often unpredictable, jetting out into the street at any given time. Our hope is that when motorists are made aware that a neighborhood has autistic children, they will slow down and take extra precautions," Brown said.

Based on recent state regulations the "Child with Autism" signs can be installed in an area when a child with autism is under the age of 18. The child must live in a house on a residential street where the speed limit is 35 mph or less and the daily traffic volume is less than 2,000 vehicles on average. In addition, a parent or guardian must provide a note from a medical professional saying the sign is for the safety of a medical condition.