Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park now open

CASTILE, N.Y. — A new nature trail designed to meet the needs of people with autism and their families is now open at Letchworth State Park.

The Autism Nature Trail features eight stations for engagement in its one-mile loop. The state says experiences at the stations will range from "quiet engagement to active exploration and adventure."

"Designed by experts, the Autism Nature Trail will be a safe and inclusive space outdoors where all are welcome to experience the physical, emotional and social benefits of outdoor recreation," State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said when construction first began on the trail in February.

More than $3 million was raised to build the trail.

The trail has signage to guide those accessing it and will have "alone zones" and cuddle swings. Some of the stations include a gentle maze and a dedicated space for movement such as running and climbing.