City of Buffalo Fire Department awarded over $95K

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo Fire Department has been awarded over $95,000 in federal funding to help reduce exposure to contaminated gear.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown made the announcement Monday, that the fire department has been awarded $95,454, which will help the department implement the "clean cab" concept.

With this federal fire grant, Buffalo firefighters will be able to replace their contaminated gear with new, clean gear before they reenter the cab of the fire truck.

"The job of a firefighter is never easy, and comes with great risks including statistics that show that firefighters are more likely to contract cancer due to the nature of their occupation," Brown said. "This $95,000 federal grant represents another step in our efforts to roll out the ‘Clean Cab’ project, designed to improve the health and safety outcomes for our front-line firefighting personnel.

"With the purchase of these new jackets, we will work to ensure that Buffalo Firefighters are better protected against frequent exposure to toxic, airborne cancer-causing agents. I thank Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, his leadership and grant teams, as well as Congressman Brian Higgins, for putting together a successful application and securing the funding to further improve the health and safety of our firefighters and our community."

The funding was awarded to the department through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.