CEPA identifies Canadian artist as new director

Véronique Côté begins her role with fundraising auctions in 2021 and 2022 leading to the organization’s 50th anniversary in 2024.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo arts center has named a new leader following a four-month national search.

CEPA, the Center for Exploratory & Perceptual Arts, named Véronique Côté as executive director and chief curator, focused on capacity building and financial stability for the nonprofit.

A Quebec native, Côté earned her MFA in 2006 at the University at Buffalo and holds a master’s degree in museum studies from Harvard University. She replaces Lawrence Brose, who retired in late 2020.  You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website

