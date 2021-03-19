CEPA identifies Canadian artist as new director

CEPA, the Center for Exploratory & Perceptual Arts, named Véronique Côté as executive director and chief curator, focused on capacity building and financial stability for the nonprofit.

A Quebec native, Côté earned her MFA in 2006 at the University at Buffalo and holds a master’s degree in museum studies from Harvard University. She replaces Lawrence Brose, who retired in late 2020. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.