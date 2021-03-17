National Buffalo Wing Festival considers return for 2021 event

Good news for wing lovers – the National Buffalo Wing Festival might be back this summer.

Drew Cerza, who founded the festival in 2002, is counting on state leaders to allow the Labor Day food fest to go forward, especially since it takes place in the same timeframe as the state fair.

“The only thing that matters is what New York state is going to do,” he said. “If they get up to that 70% level – which we might struggle with by June or July – then I might have a shot.”