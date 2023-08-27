Hop Harvest Festival returns to Genesee Country Village & Museum Labor Day weekend

MUMFORD, N.Y. — History buffs and beer lovers will have the chance to combine the two at an event this Labor Day weekend in Genesee County.
The Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Hop Harvest Festival is making its return to Mumford on Saturday.
At the event, people can sip on beer from local craft brewers as well as some historical brews, all while learning about hop production in 19th century New York. The museum says hops were one of New York's original cash crops.
The event will take place at the museum on 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at Genesee Country Village & Museum’s website. Tickets for adults are $23, seniors 65 and older $20, students 13-18 $20, kids 3-12 $17, and kids under 3 are free. Musume members will also be able to attend the event for free.