Hop Harvest Festival returns to Genesee Country Village & Museum Labor Day weekend

Sip on beer from local craft brewers as well as some historical brews, all while learning about hop production in 19th century New York

MUMFORD, N.Y. — History buffs and beer lovers will have the chance to combine the two at an event this Labor Day weekend in Genesee County.

The Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Hop Harvest Festival is making its return to Mumford on Saturday.

At the event, people can sip on beer from local craft brewers as well as some historical brews, all while learning about hop production in 19th century New York. The museum says hops were one of New York's original cash crops.

The event will take place at the museum on 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.