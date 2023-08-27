3 local charities held 'Hall of Fame Heals' fundraiser on Sunday

Music To Remember WNY, Bridget's Battle, and WNY Drummers for Homeless People took center stage to raise money for each of their causes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, three local charities came together to "rock" a fundraising concert at The Cove Seafood and Banquets.

The event will benefit Alzheimer's and dementia patients, people battling breast cancer, and supply drives for those experiencing homelessness.

Music to Remember is a program that uses music to entertain and heal seniors, Alzheimer's patients, dementia patients, and veterans and their families. Bridget's Battle was started by Tom Schuh whose wife died from breast cancer in 2014 and it has raised over $55,000 for Roswell Park. WNY Drummers for Homeless People collects donations for St. Luke's in Buffalo, Lighthouse in Niagara Falls, the Tonawanda Clothing Center in N. Tonawanda, and Lockport Cares in Lockport, NY.

"It’s actually being split up between the three charities," said Robin Grandin, Hall of Fame Heals board member.

"So, you can’t get better than that three heartfelt causes trying to spread a little love throughout the community."