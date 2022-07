A family member was pulling a vehicle out when it struck the child shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Bailey Avenue and East Delavan Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after being struck during an accident Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Gerald Avenue, a family member was pulling a vehicle out when it struck the child, who is believed to be 2 years old.