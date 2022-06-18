1 bicyclist killed, 2 more struck after driver suffers medical emergency

One of the women struck along South Park Avenue was taken to Buffalo General, where she was declared dead. She was 29 years old. No charges have been filed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One bicyclist was killed and two more were injured Friday night near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, when a Chrysler four-door sedan was headed west on South Park Avenue.

The person driving the Chrysler suffered a medical emergency, according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson and hit three female bicyclists.

The first bicyclist was hit on South Park Avenue, adjacent to the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. The Chrysler continued on, striking two more bicyclists near South Park Avenue and Columbia Street.

One of the women struck near Columbia Street was taken to Buffalo General Hospital, where she was eventually declared dead. She was 29 years old.

After striking the three women, the driver of the Chrysler then went on to strike a parked vehicle near South Park Avenue and Mississippi Street. That parked vehicle struck another parked vehicle, causing more damage.

The Chrysler finally came to a halt after that.

The other bicyclists, a 27-year-old from Getzville and a 32-year-old, were both initially listed in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center. They were taken there by ambulance.

No charges have been filed as this time.