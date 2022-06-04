Rochester man dies after crash in Amherst

Police said just after 12:35 a.m., a 2019 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Lawrence Bell Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a Rochester man had died after a crash early Saturday morning.

Police said just after 12:35 a.m., a 2019 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Lawrence Bell Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 39, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.