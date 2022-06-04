Rochester man dies after crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a Rochester man had died after a crash early Saturday morning.
Police said just after 12:35 a.m., a 2019 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Lawrence Bell Drive when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, 39, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation and investigators will be canvassing for video and witnesses and are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage.