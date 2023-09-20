Officer Blackchief's wife posts update about his health

Officer Blackchief's wife, Jen, says people can write him letters of encouragement if they would like to.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — We got an update Wednesday on how the Cheektowaga Police officer injured on the job earlier this year is doing.

Officer Troy Blackchief's wife posted a long letter to the department's Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief is recovering and receiving treatment at the Centre for Neuro Skills in Fort Worth, Texas, seven months after he was seriously injured on the job.

In early February, Officer Blackchief was trying to set down a spike strip on Union Road in Cheektowaga when a stolen car hit him. The teen accused of driving the car is now charged with 2nd degree attempted murder.

Officer Blackchief's injuries were severe, but he survived. Wednesday morning, his wife, Jen, posted a lengthy letter on the Cheektowaga Police Department's Facebook page saying it's been six months since her last big update about her husband's health.

She says her husband left an ability lab in Chicago in April, a place she says, "delivered on the most important element of his recovery from my perspective … forming connections between the humans he recognized and the role we have in his world."

In April, Jen says Officer Blackchief also received a 3D printed skull at ECMC to protect his brain. Then in May, they left for Texas.

After two weeks, Officer Blackchief had a setback. Jen says he developed an infection under his new skull. He had another emergency craniectomy.

Now he's getting ready for his second surgery to repair his skull.

Jen went on to thank everyone for their support closing her letter by saying, "He is the most strong-willed person I know, and if anyone can find his way back, it's Troy."

Jen also welcomes letters of support for her husband in Texas. She's staying there with him while their children live with relatives here in Western New York.