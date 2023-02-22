Cheektowaga Police update officer's condition following hit-and-run

Officer Troy Blackchief, 45, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull and brain injury after he was hit by a person driving a stolen car on Union Road.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police have provided an update on one of their officers who was hit by a vehicle during a police pursuit on February 6.

Police Chief Brian Gould says Officer Troy Blackchief's condition has fluctuated over the past two weeks.

In a Facebook post, Chief Gould writes, "Over the past two weeks, Officer Blackchief’s condition has fluctuated. He has since been extubated and is intermittently sedated. Officer Blackchief has regained a level of consciousness and is limitedly communicating with family and his care providers."

Chief Gould says the department is working with local and federal partners to find the driver who hit Officer Blackchief. They have located the vehicle involved in the incident.

The department and Officer Blackchief's family thanked the community for their support, as well as the staff at ECMC, Buffalo General and Gates Vascular Institute for treating Officer Blackchief.

Blackchief is a 17-year veteran of the department and has a wife and three kids. He's also one of two officers credited with saving a dog from Ellicott Creek in 2021.

Crime Stoppers WNY has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.