Cheektowaga Police hold 28th annual awards ceremony

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department held its 28th annual awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of officers and community members were honored for their distinguished conduct, commendations, and physical fitness.

Officer Troy Blackchief was also honored Sunday, nearly three months after being hit by a car during a police chase.

"He's progressing," Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said. "His wife has kept us in touch, she's been there with him. We're honored to have his children here today to accept the awards on his behalf.

"But he continues to get stronger every day. The rehab facilities have been fabulous in making him stronger, and we're excited to see him getting better."

Officer Blackchief was traveling home Sunday from Chicago, after several weeks of rehab there. His next stop is Erie County Medical Center for another surgery on his skull.