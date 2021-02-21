Cheektowaga man faces several charges after he was found driving stolen car in Amherst

Police say the 1998 Toyota Corolla had been reported stolen Saturday from the City of Buffalo.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car over the weekend.

According to Amherst Police, around 5 a.m. Sunday, an officer observed a stolen vehicle at the corner of Lynncrest Terrace and Wehrle Drive. Police say the 1998 Toyota Corolla had been reported stolen from the City of Buffalo on Saturday.

While observing the vehicle, the officer saw a man exit the car and proceed down Wehrle Drive on foot. Police say the man, later identified as Jay Mecca, 31, was taken into custody without incident.

Mecca was taken to the Amherst Police station for processing and was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. After processing, Mecca was released on an appearance ticket with a future court date.