TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A WNY man is facing charges following an accident in the Town of Tonawanda on Monday.

Investigators say officers were called to an accident on Delaware Road. A vehicle had struck a fence and a house.

Police say the driver, Reginald X. Williams, showed signs of intoxication and was submitted to field and sobriety tests at the scene. Officials say Williams refused a chemical breath test. He was arrested for DWI.

Williams' two children were also in the vehicle when the accident happened and is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 15 years of age, a violation of Leandra's Law. He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless criminal mischief and several traffic violations.

There were no injuries to anyone in the vehicle or home. There was about $10,000 in damage to the fence and home.