GENESEO, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrested and are charging a man with DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday.

Deputies said Andrew Gilchrist, 26, crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole while driving on West Lake Road in Geneseo on Wednesday. After an investigation, deputies suspected Gilchrist was driving while intoxicated. He was taken in to custody and his BAC was revealed to be .19%, according to the Sheriff's Office.

There were two children, aged 2 and 4 in the car with Gilchrist, according to deputies. All passengers were evaluated at the scene and none of them were taken to the hospital.

Gilchrist is charged with felony Leandra's Law DWI, aggravated DWI, common law, DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and released under the Bail Reform Act. His driving privileges have been revoked, according to deputies.

