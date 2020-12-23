Chautauqua County urging caution to residents ahead of winter storm

'With this storm, drivers should be prepared for areas of snow-covered roads and poor visibility,' Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County officials are asking residents to take caution during the upcoming winter snow storm.

“With this storm, drivers should be prepared for areas of snow-covered roads and poor visibility,” according to Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone.

“If you must travel, drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling on slick or snow-covered roads. It is always best to plan ahead and account for extra travel time if you absolutely must drive during adverse weather conditions.”

Here's some things to keep in mind if you'll be driving during the storm, according to Chautauqua County:

Postpone or cancel your trip, if at all possible, when there are hazardous conditions. Obey travel bans if imposed.

Make sure to clear off not only your windows, but other areas of your car such as the wheel wells, headlights and tail lights.

Park in a driveway if possible, keep vehicles off roads or the shoulder of the road.

Keep an emergency car kit on hand with items like a shovel, snow brush, battery powered radio, phone charge, flashlight, food, water, etc.

Make sure you have a cell phone on you in case of an emergency.

You can call law enforcement if your car breaks down.

Keep your gas tank full to avoid lines freezing.

“The county’s plow drivers will be out in full force clearing roads and putting down salt throughout the holiday,” said Brad Bentley, Department of Public Facilities Director.

Bentley is encouraging drivers to keep a safe distance from, and be cautious around, snow plows. Drivers should not try to pass snow plows and should keep 200 feet of distance.

If you're staying home, you can check on your mailbox to help those on the road. Chautauqua County officials recommend checking on your mailbox and making sure it can withstand extreme weather and you should clear the snow around it.

Lastly, the county executive is urging that residents stay home and stay safe from the other great danger this holiday season: COVID-19.

“I also urge residents to please stay home and enjoy the holidays with only those in their immediate household. COVID19 does not take a holiday. Social distance, wear a mask and be safe," said PJ Wendel, Chautauqua County Executive.